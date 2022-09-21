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Stew Peters Full Show : Vaxx DESTROYS Human Reproduction
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
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488 views • September 21, 2022

SHORTAGE Documentary LIVE! Vatican Signals Global COLLAPSE, Vaxx DESTROYS Human Reproduction. 

The World Bank Group is promoting a new practice it calls “Climate-Smart Agriculture.” This is simply another cover up for GLOBALIST CONTROL.

Pope Francis has put the word out, ordering every entity affiliated with the Vatican to transfer all their financial assets into the Vatican Bank by the end of the month. This is a HUGE warning of an incoming global economic crisis.

Clayton Llewelyn joins to warn about the coming shortages are bound to impact America. Go to Heaven's Harvest and use promo code "Shortage" to get 10% off their NEW freeze-dried, canned goods!

Naomi Wolf joins to expose how Pfizer documents have collected vaccine injuries that target the reproductive system. Big Tech is covering up the crime scene, and China is involved!

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trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucinaomi wolfpfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudymaria zeee
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy