An Update on the Border and the Texas Legal Challenges | Just the News
An Update on the Border and the Texas Legal Challenges


Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the state’s battle with the Biden administration over the razor wire border barrier will go back to the Fifth Circuit court for a ruling. Paxton also shares an update on the Shelby Park court case and a new deportation law set to take effect in March.

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

