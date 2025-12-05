Financial FREEdom & FUN Friday's, World Soil Day, and Sunrise #698

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HAPPY World Soil Day! See below for some of the items mentioned:
To view a video that was taken-down by YouTube for spreading "medical misinformation," visit: brighteon.com/031714bd-b693-49d7-bf20-8a7c76146f3f OR bitchute.com/video/fOBkNthJTX8
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, and "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit: tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse OR tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse & watch: tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
To learn about America's #1 part-time, home-based business opportunity, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
or watch the video version at:
tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide -- which the FAR SAFER "Roundup" alternative called FireHawk bio-herbicide by ContactBioSolutions.com -- visit any of the below: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101
Contact their Managing Partner, Kathleen Hallal, to order Firehawk at a discount off full retail by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:
949.500.0981
AncientOrganicsBio.com to bio-remediate soil contaminants like glyphosate/"Roundup." Get a di$count by applying any of the codes below:
danny
detoxroundup
howtodieofnothing
Non-Glyphosate Certification by:
BioChecked.com
$$$ For a few part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models so you can possibly earn passive and/or residual income WHILE U SLEEP so you can afford the things at our store, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat
OR
tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:
303.915.7707
If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, and/or many of Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim in HIi:
cell: 1+808.382.8816
& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you
DISRUPT the cleaning industry w/ The HypoChlorous Co.'s GAME-CHANGING USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered sanitizers & disinfectants by visiting
TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & MORE at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer. To view a list of 35 reasons to join their FREE affiliate program to earn 25% commissions and override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo
tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome
To save $ on pool chlorine (& your health), leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their additive.
To help The HypoChlorous Company achieve its Mission of RIDDING THE WORLD OF TOXIC CLEANING CHEMICALS while earning 25% personal sales commissions (&RE$IDUAL income w/ repeat orders!)& 7%/3% override commissions on your personally-sponsored affiliates’ sales 2 levels down for possible PA$$IVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a FREE affiliate my TEAM, leave me a VM w/ your full name, email address, & phone #(s) at my voice, only #s mentioned above
If no response, contact my Hypochlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan:
219.789.7180
If you place an order w/ my link/code, forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to any of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:
Since health is intricately tied to wealth -- & since the more financial re$ource$ that you have, the more choices you'll have in order to invest in the healthiest foods & beverages, tools, equipment, places to live in, etc. -- to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study any of the below: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching to see if we'd be a great fit & since I can only work with 5 people at a time to coach to ca$h-flow ~$30,000 to over $1M/MONTH, and leave me a VM at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission since I do not check emails regularly.
For our "3 Pillars of Health (Light, Water, & Magnetism) Store," visit any of the following: tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore, tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore
tinyurl.com/EarthingStore
Get a discount by applying code:
howtodieofnothing
at Earthing.com