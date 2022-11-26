Image of Divine Mercy History, Meaning, Miracles - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar





November 26, 2022





We have talked about the Divine Mercy Image before, but never quite like this. Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain in an easy-to-understand way the history and meaning of the Image of Divine Mercy and some of the many miracles reported by those from having the Image in their homes





"©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





