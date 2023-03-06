People
today are searching for love and acceptance and peace in drugs, alcohol, sex,
relationships, careers, money, and pleasure.
There are lots of these things floating around. Yet more people are unsatisfied, unhappy and
unfulfilled than ever before. The more
we get the more dissatisfied we are. Matthew
11:29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart:
and ye shall find rest unto your souls.
John 14:27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the
world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it
be afraid. A dissatisfied,
disillusioned, distressed soul can say….. When I found Jesus I found He
is…..and He was and He ever will be…..everything beyond even my
imagination!
