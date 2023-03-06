Create New Account
He is
7 views
channel image
Pastor Jack Ward
Published 13 hours ago

People today are searching for love and acceptance and peace in drugs, alcohol, sex, relationships, careers, money, and pleasure.  There are lots of these things floating around.  Yet more people are unsatisfied, unhappy and unfulfilled than ever before.  The more we get the more dissatisfied we are.  Matthew 11:29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.  John 14:27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.  A dissatisfied, disillusioned, distressed soul can say….. When I found Jesus I found He is…..and He was and He ever will be…..everything beyond even my imagination! 

