Europe Alarmed Over 'U.S.-less NATO' Scenario Amid Fears Of Russia's 'Nuclear Attack' | Report

There is a possibility that the U.S. could leave NATO if Donald Trump is re-elected as the President in the November elections. The claims were made by several diplomats of the U.S.-led military bloc in a report in the Telegraph newspaper. They warned NATO member states to devise a strategy and a plan in a situation where the U.S. doesn't lead NATO. This comes amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear rhetoric and a call by the French president to be ready to send NATO troops to Ukraine.