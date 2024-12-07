BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lavrov calls out the US and NATO - part 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
1261 followers
49 views • 5 months ago

Lavrov calls out the US and NATO. 

Cynthia... come back for part 2, it's slower to post.

Key Statements by Lavrov in Doha: 

➡️The main priority regarding Syria is to stop the fighting. 

➡️Following the Astana format meeting, the ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Iran called for an immediate cessation of violence in Syria. 

➡️Russia will encourage both the Syrian government and the legitimate opposition to engage in negotiations.

➡️The moderate opposition in Syria must be separated from terrorists.

➡️Russia will counter attempts by the terrorist group "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" to alter the situation in Syria.

➡️Russia is assisting the Syrian army in repelling terrorist attacks.

➡️Syria's territorial integrity must be ensured, and its relations with Turkey should be normalized.

➡️It is unacceptable to use terrorists for geopolitical purposes, as is currently happening in Syria.

➡️Lavrov on Russian ships in Tartus: Military exercises are underway in the Mediterranean.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
