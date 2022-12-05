Nature’s most powerful medicinal plants: Lemon

While lemon is something we most commonly use to pair with food, there’s more to lemon than meets the eye. They are high in Vitamin C, calcium, potassium, and have a ton of other health benefits.

Lemons have been known to:

-Relieve a sore throat

-Slow the development of cancer

-Prevent kidney stones

-Aid with digestion

-Help to clear up skin

**Disclaimer: The information on this post is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images and information, contained on or available through this web site is for general information purposes only**