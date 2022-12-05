Nature’s most powerful medicinal plants: Lemon

While lemon is something we most commonly use to pair with food, there’s more to lemon than meets the eye. They are high in Vitamin C, calcium, potassium, and have a ton of other health benefits.
Lemons have been known to:
-Relieve a sore throat
-Slow the development of cancer
-Prevent kidney stones
-Aid with digestion
-Help to clear up skin
