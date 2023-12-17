Israel's Assassination Factory (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Noah Samsen at:-

8 Dec 2023

This video is an examination of "Israel's Mass Assassination Factory," a bombshell story broken by Yuval Abraham for 972. After summarizing the current state of the conflict, we delve into the Habsora system, how it works, its use of the "Power Target" designations, and how all of these factors represent a serious escalation in violence from the already violent occupying colonial state of Israel.





RESOURCE DOCUMENT

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1sLUKG5HwKtFZZXaPOT3venMDq9PnJ_NM5dFzAhTRt_Q/edit#heading=h.hg4tp0gpsmmu





SOURCES

https://www.972mag.com/mass-assassination-factory-israel-calculated-bombing-gaza/

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/11/02/middleeast/palestine-correspondent-killed-strike-intl/index.html

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/15/give-us-10-minutes-how-israel-bombed-gaza-media-tower

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/jul/23/israel2

https://www.democracynow.org/2023/11/3/headlines/israeli_strike_kills_palestinian_journalist_mohammad_abu_hattab_and_his_family

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/4331393-israel-hamas-hostage-release-palestine/









• Army apologises for civilian deaths,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qN8pWYzt-Nk https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/10/damning-evidence-of-war-crimes-as-israeli-attacks-wipe-out-entire-families-in-gaza/

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-JABALIA/byprrdygjpe/

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-strikes-on-gaza-homes-killed-mostly-civilians-report-says/

https://cpj.org/2023/12/journalist-casualties-in-the-israel-gaza-conflict/

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/14/us/politics/israel-biden-letter-gaza-cease-fire.html









• WRAP Scene of Gaza Airstrike - night ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erU6dzZnFYE





• WRAP Hamas leader Yassin killed in Is...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoUeB-RbQjs&t=3s





• ‘Give us 10 minutes’: How Israel bomb...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQjq802NX8g&t=37s





• Gaza's Al-Amin Muhammad Mosque Destro...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t94x6zQAhck&t=1s







• Israel airstrike flattens residential...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTS-UfNZB_M







• Israel’s evacuation order to northern...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7T76ChiHGQ&t=222s



TIMESTAMPS

0:00 Context

1:37 The "Habsora" ai targeting system

5:06 "Power Targets"

8:33 IDF war crime speedrun

10:23 Escalating violence





LINKS

