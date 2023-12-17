Israel's Assassination Factory (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Noah Samsen at:-
https://youtu.be/Q8x5HSYPjT4?si=36VBb3XHe2dehJht 8 Dec 2023
This video is an examination of "Israel's Mass Assassination Factory," a bombshell story broken by Yuval Abraham for 972. After summarizing the current state of the conflict, we delve into the Habsora system, how it works, its use of the "Power Target" designations, and how all of these factors represent a serious escalation in violence from the already violent occupying colonial state of Israel.
RESOURCE DOCUMENT
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1sLUKG5HwKtFZZXaPOT3venMDq9PnJ_NM5dFzAhTRt_Q/edit#heading=h.hg4tp0gpsmmu
SOURCES
https://www.972mag.com/mass-assassination-factory-israel-calculated-bombing-gaza/
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/11/02/middleeast/palestine-correspondent-killed-strike-intl/index.html
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/15/give-us-10-minutes-how-israel-bombed-gaza-media-tower
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/jul/23/israel2
https://www.democracynow.org/2023/11/3/headlines/israeli_strike_kills_palestinian_journalist_mohammad_abu_hattab_and_his_family
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/4331393-israel-hamas-hostage-release-palestine/
• Army apologises for civilian deaths,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qN8pWYzt-Nk https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/10/damning-evidence-of-war-crimes-as-israeli-attacks-wipe-out-entire-families-in-gaza/
https://www.reuters.com/graphics/ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-JABALIA/byprrdygjpe/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-strikes-on-gaza-homes-killed-mostly-civilians-report-says/
https://cpj.org/2023/12/journalist-casualties-in-the-israel-gaza-conflict/
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/14/us/politics/israel-biden-letter-gaza-cease-fire.html
• WRAP Scene of Gaza Airstrike - night ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erU6dzZnFYE
• WRAP Hamas leader Yassin killed in Is...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoUeB-RbQjs&t=3s
• ‘Give us 10 minutes’: How Israel bomb...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQjq802NX8g&t=37s
• Gaza's Al-Amin Muhammad Mosque Destro...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t94x6zQAhck&t=1s
• Israel airstrike flattens residential...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTS-UfNZB_M
• Israel’s evacuation order to northern...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7T76ChiHGQ&t=222s
TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Context
1:37 The "Habsora" ai targeting system
5:06 "Power Targets"
8:33 IDF war crime speedrun
10:23 Escalating violence
LINKS
patreon:
/ samsen
https://www.patreon.com/samsen
instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/noahsamsen/
outro song by @roramdin
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7gi2doIjrN8ny5_aCHVdlg
second channel:
/ @noahsamsen2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.