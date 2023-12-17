Create New Account
Israel's Assassination Factory (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 18 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Noah Samsen at:-

https://youtu.be/Q8x5HSYPjT4?si=36VBb3XHe2dehJht 8 Dec 2023

This video is an examination of "Israel's Mass Assassination Factory," a bombshell story broken by Yuval Abraham for 972. After summarizing the current state of the conflict, we delve into the Habsora system, how it works, its use of the "Power Target" designations, and how all of these factors represent a serious escalation in violence from the already violent occupying colonial state of Israel.


RESOURCE DOCUMENT

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1sLUKG5HwKtFZZXaPOT3venMDq9PnJ_NM5dFzAhTRt_Q/edit#heading=h.hg4tp0gpsmmu


SOURCES

https://www.972mag.com/mass-assassination-factory-israel-calculated-bombing-gaza/

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/11/02/middleeast/palestine-correspondent-killed-strike-intl/index.html

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/15/give-us-10-minutes-how-israel-bombed-gaza-media-tower

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/jul/23/israel2

https://www.democracynow.org/2023/11/3/headlines/israeli_strike_kills_palestinian_journalist_mohammad_abu_hattab_and_his_family

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/4331393-israel-hamas-hostage-release-palestine/



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qN8pWYzt-Nk https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/10/damning-evidence-of-war-crimes-as-israeli-attacks-wipe-out-entire-families-in-gaza/

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-JABALIA/byprrdygjpe/

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-strikes-on-gaza-homes-killed-mostly-civilians-report-says/

https://cpj.org/2023/12/journalist-casualties-in-the-israel-gaza-conflict/

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/14/us/politics/israel-biden-letter-gaza-cease-fire.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erU6dzZnFYE


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoUeB-RbQjs&t=3s


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQjq802NX8g&t=37s


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t94x6zQAhck&t=1s


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTS-UfNZB_M


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7T76ChiHGQ&t=222s

TIMESTAMPS

0:00 Context

1:37 The "Habsora" ai targeting system

5:06 "Power Targets"

8:33 IDF war crime speedrun

10:23 Escalating violence


