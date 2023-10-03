Russia Conducts Nuclear War Drill as NYC Offers Abortions via Telemedicine

The US federal government will conduct a nationwide test of the emergency alert system on Wednesday. All cellphones, radios, and televisions will receive emergency messages. The national test will be conducted jointly by FEMA and the FCC. The test is scheduled to begin at 2:20 PM Eastern on Wednesday October 4.On cellphones, the alert will read: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." Phones set to Spanish will display the same message in Spanish. Television and radio stations will broadcast this emergency announcement: "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."



Americans will not be alone in receiving emergency messages tomorrow. The entire Russian population will also receive emergency alerts on their phones, radios, and TVs.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart.

Airdate 10/03/23

