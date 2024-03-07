Create New Account
'The State Of The Union Right Now Is Chaos': GOP Senator Tears Into Biden Before SOTU
channel image
GalacticStorm
2216 Subscribers
175 views
Published 21 hours ago

'The State Of The Union Right Now Is Chaos': GOP Senator Tears Into Biden Before SOTU.  At today's Senate Republican leadership press briefing, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) slammed President Biden's record.

Keywords
state of the union addressbuydensen steve daines

