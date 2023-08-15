Pompeo Weighs in On Hunter Biden Special Counsel | SEKULOW

American Center for Law and Justice | Pompeo Weighs in On Hunter Biden Special Counsel
ACLJ Senior Counsel for Global Affairs Mike Pompeo joins Sekulow to weigh in on U.S. Attorney Davis Weiss being appointed as Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden just weeks after he negotiated his failed sweetheart plea deal.
