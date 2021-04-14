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KETO DIET DANGERS FOR DIABETICS_!Explained by a Metabolism Doctor!
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4 views • April 14, 2021
Ketogenic diet or keto diet for patients with diabetes. Does it help to reduce high blood sugar and insulin? What is normal blood sugar on keto? What are the complications of the keto diet? Can every diabetic go on a keto diet? What are the benefits and risks of the keto diet for patients with diabetes? Can patients with kidney problems or heart problems go on a keto diet? How to deal with side effects and complications of the keto diet. How about constipation and electrolyte abnormalities such as sodium and potassium problems on the keto diet? Cancer and diabetes on the keto diet? Doctor Ergin explains all these complicated medical topics in this relatively short and concise video.
LINK FOR: Dr. Ergin's SugarMD Advanced Glucose Support Formula:
https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
LINK FOR: Dr. Ergin's SugarMD Advanced Glucose Support Formula:
https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
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