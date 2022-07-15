TERRAIN — A FILM PRODUCED BY MARCELINA CRAVAT & DR ANDREW KAUFMAN

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TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease, known as ‘Germ Theory’. This documentary explores a much safer, effective and economical model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing, free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
🧩 RELAYS 🧩
■ Bacteria ■ Coronavirus ■ Covid ■ Fungi ■ Germs ■ Microbes ■ Protozoa ■ Viruses
⬇️ CONDUIT / ARTICLES ⬇️
■ https://germs.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://germs.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.tv
■ http://truthparadigm.news
■ https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
➡️ RELAY CHANNELS
⚬ https://rumble.com/c/Germs
⚬ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Nz4xc1sUIBYJ/
⚬ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/c2986471-bcbb-4786-9b64-021c37398d8d?index=1
⚬ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/bacteria-germs-viruses-62770bd1e7169472f0b42c62
⚬ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=GermTruth
⚬ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@778f679b8?page=play-lists
⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️
■ https://cspoa.org
■ https://www.j6truth.org/
■ https://thepatriotlight.com/
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
■ https://covid19criticalcare.com
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⬇️ CREDIT(S) ⬇️
■ https://sources.truthparadigm.net