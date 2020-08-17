© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
History to vindicate Swedish COVID-19 strategy
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • August 17, 2020
Sky News Australia, August 16, 2020
Sky News host Rowan Dean says the effectiveness of the COVID-19 herd immunity strategy implemented in Sweden and Switzerland “should put the fear of God into every politician in this country”. Minder weergeven
https://www.skynews.com.au/
https://www.youtube.com/user/SkyNewsAustralia
https://www.facebook.com/SkyNewsAustralia/
Sky News host Rowan Dean says the effectiveness of the COVID-19 herd immunity strategy implemented in Sweden and Switzerland “should put the fear of God into every politician in this country”. Minder weergeven
https://www.skynews.com.au/
https://www.youtube.com/user/SkyNewsAustralia
https://www.facebook.com/SkyNewsAustralia/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.