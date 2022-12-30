120+ Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine On New Year’s Eve

At night, Russian Geranium-2 UAVs hit military facilities of the AFU in the central regions of Ukraine.

Military warehouses and air defense systems were hit in Kharkiv, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa and Nikolaev regions.

Russian UAVs also hit at least two military facilities of the AFU in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

In the morning, Russian forces launched massive attack with cruise missiles.

At least four strikes hit Kyiv. were reported. Missiles reportedly hit an energy facility in the Goloseevsky district, a target in the Darnitsky district and destroyed an S-300 air defense system.

40% of residents of the capital were left without electricity.

Kyiv Mayor said that fragments of one of the downed rockets fell in the city center and hit a car.

Other sources showed fragments of Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles that hit houses in Kyiv. 3 civilians were injured.

In Kharkiv, Russian missiles hit military facilities at the Malyshev plant in the Sloboda district. A warehouse of Ukrainian military vehicles was also hit nearby.

Electricity and water supplies were interrupted in the city.

Missiles reached two targets in the Nikolaev region.

Another energy facility was hit in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Local residents reported explosions near Mirgorod in the Poltava region, where a military airfield and an electrical substation are located.

One of the targets in the Odessa region was the Usatovo energy substation northwest of Odessa. The air defense system was destroyed in the Aleksandrovka area.

As a result of explosions in Lviv, 90% of the city were left without electricity and water.

Also, strikes were reported in Sumy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnitsa, Poltava, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT