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The New World Order Is Happening In Front Of Us - The Daily Mojo
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10 views • March 24, 2022
March 24, 2022
Day 739 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
It's Conspiracy Theory Thursday and our Director of Global Security joins us in the studio to give us a rundown on the latest threats. You can email him with comments, criticisms, and concerns: [email protected]
The New World Order is a thing and it should be terrifying to anyone who looks into it even a little. We have a SCOTUS nominee that can't define a "woman", school districts that are meting out punishment based on race, a not-a-vaccine that could be causing individuals to get AIDS, but they're all things you can't talk about, or you'll get cancelled. We dare them!
Cesar Ybarra joins us from Freedomworks to discuss Kentanji Brown Jackson's potential appointment and the COMPETES Act of 2022.
Links:
https://www.freedomworks.org/
@CesarYbarra91
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4521
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
Day 739 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
It's Conspiracy Theory Thursday and our Director of Global Security joins us in the studio to give us a rundown on the latest threats. You can email him with comments, criticisms, and concerns: [email protected]
The New World Order is a thing and it should be terrifying to anyone who looks into it even a little. We have a SCOTUS nominee that can't define a "woman", school districts that are meting out punishment based on race, a not-a-vaccine that could be causing individuals to get AIDS, but they're all things you can't talk about, or you'll get cancelled. We dare them!
Cesar Ybarra joins us from Freedomworks to discuss Kentanji Brown Jackson's potential appointment and the COMPETES Act of 2022.
Links:
https://www.freedomworks.org/
@CesarYbarra91
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4521
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
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