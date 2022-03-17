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EU TARGETS BANK ACCOUNTS OF ANYONE OF RUSSIAN OR BELARUSIAN NATIONALITY IN EUROPE (MIRRORED)
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491 views • March 17, 2022
EU TARGETS BANK ACCOUNTS OF ANYONE OF RUSSIAN OR BELARUSIAN NATIONALITY IN EUROPE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Zoon Politikon at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nwwZ3ZaKmLtO/
https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-ecb-tells-banks-watch-all-russian-clients-widening-sanctions-net-2022-03-15/
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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Zoon Politikon at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nwwZ3ZaKmLtO/
https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-ecb-tells-banks-watch-all-russian-clients-widening-sanctions-net-2022-03-15/
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1KFZWKVPI4E57?ref_=wl_share
https://www.subscribestar.com/zoonpolitikon
https://www.patreon.com/zoonpolitikon
Paypal via [email protected]
Contact me via [email protected]
P.O. Box 356
North Berwick, ME 03906
Theta Wallet-
0x663BD8B8e59E9a16DFC1F7e2121b5b4A64f67320
My backup channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR4jZnnmySmezvEWESDt81g
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zoonpolitikon/
https://www.minds.com/zoonpolitikon
Zoon Politikon merch!
https://teespring.com/stores/zoon-politikon
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