BLUE SKY ICE - WHAT HAPPENED WHEN THEY DRILLED INTO AN ICE WALL? BLUE SKY ICE

Genesis 1:6-8

6And God said, Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters. 7And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so. 8And God called the firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning were the second day. Sky Ice found: The Antarctic is the edge of the earth that has an Ice wall 2 miles high that you cannot get pass as well as the firmament above sky. We see it as blue sky ice. This ice is different from the white ice.

Thanks Davey for this truth and more evidence proving our Lord and Savior is the creator of all things.

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