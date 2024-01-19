Create New Account
Federal Crime Agency IDs Domestic Terrorists
Lori Colley
Published a day ago

January 19, 2024 - Now we can add buying sports equipment and Bibles as indicators that you belong on a “lone actor/homegrown violent extremist” watchlist. Again, another government agency is compiling a list of dangerous Americans. Are you on it?

borderdomestic terroristse jean carrollfani willis

