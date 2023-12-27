Even the leftist New York Times' David Brooks Blasts Colorado Supreme Court

WOW! NYT's RINO David Brooks Blasts Colorado Supreme Court: ‘Ivy League Judges Taking Trump Off the Ballot Would Cause This Country to Explode’





David Brooks is the ultimate RINO. As the ‘conservative’ columnist at the New York Times, Brooks has never met a Democrat he didn’t like or a liberal policy he didn’t endorse.





And yet, even he can see what an outrageous thing it is for four unelected judges to interfere in the 2024 election by taking Trump off the ballot.





Brooks commented on this during an appearance on taxpayer-funded PBS.