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I Don't Care What Men Want... Yet | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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179 views • July 10, 2020
Alexandra Tsuneta says that men telling women what they want is "sexist, dangerous and untrue." She says men shouldn't tell women how to behave right before she proceeds to tell men how to behave.

Join the LOL-Army against political correctness at http://www.PunchRiot.com

"Red Days" is now streaming free on Amazon for the duration of the Coronavirus Quarantine!
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P6FHGL

"How Not to Become a Millennial" is available on Amazon now!
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Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
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5. https://archive.ph/Qtzq7
6. https://archive.ph/W7nEE


Video Throwbacks
Chick Speak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGeVxmohqyc
Manipulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZOYVvBbPik
Popping the Spinster Bubble
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m98bvpPFuuo
Keywords
fake newsliesdatingfunnyfailmenwomendivorcemarriagered pillrebuttalresponsemediumalexandra tsuneta
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