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I Don't Care What Men Want... Yet | Popp Culture
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179 views • July 10, 2020
Alexandra Tsuneta says that men telling women what they want is "sexist, dangerous and untrue." She says men shouldn't tell women how to behave right before she proceeds to tell men how to behave.
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http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/tclZ7
2. https://archive.ph/uOHGq
3. https://archive.ph/cSrzU
4. https://archive.ph/u5Rsr
5. https://archive.ph/Qtzq7
6. https://archive.ph/W7nEE
Video Throwbacks
Chick Speak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGeVxmohqyc
Manipulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZOYVvBbPik
Popping the Spinster Bubble
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m98bvpPFuuo
Join the LOL-Army against political correctness at http://www.PunchRiot.com
"Red Days" is now streaming free on Amazon for the duration of the Coronavirus Quarantine!
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P6FHGL
"How Not to Become a Millennial" is available on Amazon now!
https://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Become-Millennial-Sociological/dp/B084QKMZTJ
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/tclZ7
2. https://archive.ph/uOHGq
3. https://archive.ph/cSrzU
4. https://archive.ph/u5Rsr
5. https://archive.ph/Qtzq7
6. https://archive.ph/W7nEE
Video Throwbacks
Chick Speak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGeVxmohqyc
Manipulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZOYVvBbPik
Popping the Spinster Bubble
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m98bvpPFuuo
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