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Mega Bombshell: Fauci Project Leader Confesses to Creating ‘Gain of Function’ Covid Viruses - FULL SHOW 6/4/21
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230 views • June 05, 2021
The Great Reset is coming down like a house of cards - tune into this special live Friday edition of the Alex Jones Show & get tomorrow's news today. The mask is coming off the NWO's anti-human agenda & the truth is horrifying.
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