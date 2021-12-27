© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alix Mayer: The Real Reason They Want to Give COVID Injections to Kids -- What's Behind It All
Follow
2
Share
Report
198 views • December 27, 2021
PDF Document of Interview: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2021/December/PDF/comirnaty-emergency-use-authorization-pdf.pdf
Stages of Liability: EUA
In her slide show, Mayer reviews each of the stages of product liability, and whether the
mRNA shots can be mandated. As mentioned, vaccine makers have no liability as long
as their product is under EUA, as the product is investigational.
“Investigational is a synonym for experimental,” Mayer says. “And the word
experimental ties it directly into the Nuremberg Code, which says that we
cannot be experimented on [without consent]. We always have the right to
accept or refuse a medical treatment.
[The Nuremberg Code] is not a law, but it's a code under which the whole world
is supposed to be operating by. And it is actually codified into some local and
federal laws as well ... So, what everybody needs to know is that coercion and
1
duress are considered de facto mandates and illegal. De facto means that it's
basically the same as an outright mandate.
It's illegal medical segregation, medical apartheid [because that is a form of
coercion or duress.] So, if you go to a restaurant and they demand your vaccine
passport, only let you eat outside, and they might not let you use the bathroom,
that's medical segregation.
That is illegal and I do not support businesses that do that and you shouldn't
either. Any access privileges that are different between the vaccinated and
unvaccinated are illegal, and any visual indication of vaccine status like a
sticker or a bracelet ... that's also illegal because that creates segregation and
medical apartheid, [since they are all forms of coercion or duress.]”
Importantly, mass violation of the law does not make something legal.
“If we all drove 100 miles an hour on Interstate 80, would we watch the speed
limit signs suddenly changed to 100 miles per hour? No, it's not going to
happen. Mass violation of the law has never made anything legal. And just
because schools and businesses and our government are mandating these
shots, it doesn't make it legal. It's all illegal ...
Now, they know full well that it's illegal to mandate these [COVID shots].
President Biden knows it's illegal. But what they're counting on is that the court
cases overturning their illegal mandates will take a while, and in that interim,
people are going to be scared enough to get the shots. And unfortunately, it's
worked.”
Stages of Liability: Full Licensure and Childhood Scheduling
The next stage is full licensure (FDA approval). Once a product is fully licensed, the
company becomes liable for injuries. At that point, the product can be legally mandated.
Of course, knowing how dangerous the COVID shots are, no manufacturer wants to be
financially liable for injuries. They’d be sued out of business.
“
This is the holy grail if you're a manufacturer of a
COVID vaccine right now. You want it to be fully
licensed, but not put on the market until you get it on
the children's schedule. ~ Alix Mayer”
To get immunity against liability again, the vaccine manufacturers need to get their
product onto the childhood vaccination schedule. This will also allow government to
mandate the shots. As noted by Mayer:
“This is the holy grail if you're a vaccine manufacturer of a COVID vaccine right
now. You want it to be fully licensed, but not put it on the market until you get it
on the children's schedule.”
Stages of Liability: EUA
In her slide show, Mayer reviews each of the stages of product liability, and whether the
mRNA shots can be mandated. As mentioned, vaccine makers have no liability as long
as their product is under EUA, as the product is investigational.
“Investigational is a synonym for experimental,” Mayer says. “And the word
experimental ties it directly into the Nuremberg Code, which says that we
cannot be experimented on [without consent]. We always have the right to
accept or refuse a medical treatment.
[The Nuremberg Code] is not a law, but it's a code under which the whole world
is supposed to be operating by. And it is actually codified into some local and
federal laws as well ... So, what everybody needs to know is that coercion and
1
duress are considered de facto mandates and illegal. De facto means that it's
basically the same as an outright mandate.
It's illegal medical segregation, medical apartheid [because that is a form of
coercion or duress.] So, if you go to a restaurant and they demand your vaccine
passport, only let you eat outside, and they might not let you use the bathroom,
that's medical segregation.
That is illegal and I do not support businesses that do that and you shouldn't
either. Any access privileges that are different between the vaccinated and
unvaccinated are illegal, and any visual indication of vaccine status like a
sticker or a bracelet ... that's also illegal because that creates segregation and
medical apartheid, [since they are all forms of coercion or duress.]”
Importantly, mass violation of the law does not make something legal.
“If we all drove 100 miles an hour on Interstate 80, would we watch the speed
limit signs suddenly changed to 100 miles per hour? No, it's not going to
happen. Mass violation of the law has never made anything legal. And just
because schools and businesses and our government are mandating these
shots, it doesn't make it legal. It's all illegal ...
Now, they know full well that it's illegal to mandate these [COVID shots].
President Biden knows it's illegal. But what they're counting on is that the court
cases overturning their illegal mandates will take a while, and in that interim,
people are going to be scared enough to get the shots. And unfortunately, it's
worked.”
Stages of Liability: Full Licensure and Childhood Scheduling
The next stage is full licensure (FDA approval). Once a product is fully licensed, the
company becomes liable for injuries. At that point, the product can be legally mandated.
Of course, knowing how dangerous the COVID shots are, no manufacturer wants to be
financially liable for injuries. They’d be sued out of business.
“
This is the holy grail if you're a manufacturer of a
COVID vaccine right now. You want it to be fully
licensed, but not put on the market until you get it on
the children's schedule. ~ Alix Mayer”
To get immunity against liability again, the vaccine manufacturers need to get their
product onto the childhood vaccination schedule. This will also allow government to
mandate the shots. As noted by Mayer:
“This is the holy grail if you're a vaccine manufacturer of a COVID vaccine right
now. You want it to be fully licensed, but not put it on the market until you get it
on the children's schedule.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.