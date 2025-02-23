FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 142:1-7, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250222

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH MEKKADESH, the LORD GOD who Sanctifies and Cleanses me from all my sins! I am bound to give thanks to You, JEHOVAH MEKKADESH always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

A Contemplation of David. A Prayer when he was in the cave.

1. My JEHOVAH MEKKADESH, the LORD GOD who Sanctifies and Cleanses me, I humbly cry out to You in the Name of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ; with my voice to You, YAHWEH, I make my supplication.

2. I pour out my complaint before You; I declare before You, JEHOVAH my trouble.

3. When my spirit was overwhelmed within me, then You, YAHWEH, knew my path. In the way in which I walk, the enemy has secretly set a snare for me.

4. When I look on my right hand and see, there is no one who acknowledges me; but with You as my JEHOVAH MEKKADESH, who cares for my soul, I shall be victorious.

5. I cried out to You, O LORD, my YAHWEH and JEHOVAH MEKKADESH: I said, “You are my REFUGE, my PORTION in the LAND of the LIVING.

6. You, JEHOVAH attends to my cry, for when I am brought very low; You always bless and deliver me from my persecutors, for You are stronger than I.

7. Please, continue to bring my soul out of problems, that I may praise Your Name; the righteous Christians shall surround me, for You shall deal bountifully with me because of my Union with the Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross of Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Amen!

Thank You my JEHOVAH MEKKADESH, the LORD GOD who Sanctifies and Cleanses me and for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 141:1-7 personalized NKJV).