Arizona CPS Whistleblowers - Sara and Karla Johnson

Sara and her mother, Karla are on a life mission to help bring awareness to the forefront of the corruption they have witnessed first hand with Arizona Child Protective Services.
Sara Ybarra Johnson
case exposes 168 government officials & several agencies including
Governor Doug Ducey & Attorney General Mark Brnovich , 398 Human
Rights Violations Fraud,Treason Rico. Evidence in Drop📦
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0zszc0g2nb25b4y/AADpHpsBbXj45z7uwYbn9-Roa?dl=0
Evidence of 29 Arizona Families of child trafficking.
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pix7bkngquesbjh/AAAoLTfhZi8e_Ro8FccU7opYa?dl=0
7 more families collected prior to October 2022
https://1drv.ms/u/s!At55nZi9mPULgcN5NarbR7m8GA0pgQ?e=c4aGsY
We Spoke at The Truth Tour on October 20th 2022
https://rumble.com/v1rjnay-az-child-protective-services-exposed-truth-tour-2-benton-az-10-16-22.html
Anyone who wishes
to help as we have spent thousands of dollars fighting to expose the
criminal enterprise of AZ child welfare system and reunify our family.
https://givesendgo.com/G33CT?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G33CT
