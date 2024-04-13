Comedian Bassem Youssef says antisemitism accusations have become ‘empty accusations’

“You understand that I’m a semite myself, right?” While speaking to Channel 4 in an interview that was published on Thursday, Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef responded to antisemitism accusations and said such accusations have become “devoid of anything, of meaning”. He also criticised debates over whether Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide, saying they are time-wasting distractions that allow Israel to kill more Palestinians in Gaza.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
