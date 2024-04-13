Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Comedian Bassem Youssef says antisemitism accusations have become ‘empty accusations’
channel image
The Prisoner
9056 Subscribers
Shop now
110 views
Published a day ago

“You understand that I’m a semite myself, right?” While speaking to Channel 4 in an interview that was published on Thursday, Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef responded to antisemitism accusations and said such accusations have become “devoid of anything, of meaning”. He also criticised debates over whether Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide, saying they are time-wasting distractions that allow Israel to kill more Palestinians in Gaza.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
mind controljewsanti-semitismbassem youssef

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket