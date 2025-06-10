💥😎 FAB-1500 ERASES ENEMY HIDEOUTS (not sure if FAB-1500 or ODAB-1500, read both descriptions below?)

The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a devastating blow to hangars where enemy troops were hiding near the village of Borovaya in the Kharkov region using a FAB-1500 aerial bomb.

Cynthia... I found another description that is different, says it's ODAB-1500. Looks thermobaric.:

✈️💥🇺🇦 The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a precision strike using an ODAB-1500 thermobaric glide bomb, targeting a Ukrainian Armed Forces deployment point near the village of Borovaya in the Kharkov region.

Adding:

🚨The Russian military launched a group strike overnight targeting defense industry facilities in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

The strikes also hit Ukrainian command posts, troop deployments, military airfield infrastructure, and fuel depots. All designated targets were successfully struck.