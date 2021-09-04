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WE ARE ONE - WE HAVE VICTORY - DO NOT BELIEVE THE DELIBERATE DISTRACTIONS TO TURN AGAINST TRUMP
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120 views • September 04, 2021
WE ARE ONE - WE HAVE VICTORY - DO NOT BELIEVE THE DELIBERATE DISTRACTIONS TO TURN AGAINST TRUMP - THAT IS THE devils PLAN OF CHAOS AND DISTRACTION - FULFILLING JOHN 10:10 - "The Thief Comes to STEAL KILL and DESTROY" - BUT JESUS DID WHAT HE DID DOES WHAT HE DOES TO BRING US A RICH AND SATISFYING LIFE - THIS BATTLE IS ALREADY WON FOR YOU AND FOR ALL WHO BELIEVE AND WHO DO NOT BELIEVE SO YOU WILL BELIEVE - TRUST IN THE PLAN
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