Culture War | Are We in an Active Cultural Revolution Seeking to Overthrow America? | Guest: Dr. James Lindsay | American Maoism | How Do We Fight Back?

Moms on a Mission welcomes Dr. James Lindsay to the show from the “New Discourses” Podcast where he explains American Maoism and how America has used Mao’s Marxist formula to indoctrinate our American education with intersectionality. He exposes how youth cadre’s were built. Dr. Lindsay exposes that every totalitarian government that has had a period of success had it on the back of brainwashing children. Maoism cultural insurgency tactics have been taught which are being implemented all over our nation. We discuss avenues that can be taken to fight back.





Affiliates:

https://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?ref=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.

https://griddownchowdown.com/

Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.









Links:

https://newdiscourses.com/





The Marxification of Education: Paulo Freire's Critical Marxism and the Theft of Education https://a.co/d/gYLElx3





https://bigthink.com/the-present/yuri-bezmenov/





https://www.instagram.com/conceptualjames?igsh=ODA1NTc5OTg5Nw==





https://x.com/conceptualjames?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw





www.momsonamission.net





Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



