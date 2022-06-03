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Chem Trails Gag Order! Dr. Lee Merritt and Dean Wigington. Naomi Wolf. FBI works for the Dems!
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459 views • June 03, 2022
1. Naomi wolf: https://rumble.com/v16ssga-tipping-point-the-risks-of-pfizers-vaccine-to-unborn-babies.html
2. Chossedovsky on Pfizer document dump: https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-pfizers-secret-report-on-the-covid-vaccine-beyond-manslaughter-the-evidence-is-overwhelming-the-vaccine-should-be-immediately-withdrawn-worldwide/5780561
3. Ardis, Merritt and Wigington: geo engineering! https://www.bitchute.com/video/UciRuHHzIlmf/
4. Voting mules funded by Obama? https://m.theepochtimes.com/obama-affiliated-ngos-poured-billions-into-local-insurgencies-to-steal-2020-election-analyst_4458553.html
5. Black Dog: Jimmy Page and David Coverdale 1993: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRlx12uJqZM
7. Replacement migration: https://www.bitchute.com/video/H9QTL5PMohCb/
8. Reiner’s Corona virus Investigative committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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2. Chossedovsky on Pfizer document dump: https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-pfizers-secret-report-on-the-covid-vaccine-beyond-manslaughter-the-evidence-is-overwhelming-the-vaccine-should-be-immediately-withdrawn-worldwide/5780561
3. Ardis, Merritt and Wigington: geo engineering! https://www.bitchute.com/video/UciRuHHzIlmf/
4. Voting mules funded by Obama? https://m.theepochtimes.com/obama-affiliated-ngos-poured-billions-into-local-insurgencies-to-steal-2020-election-analyst_4458553.html
5. Black Dog: Jimmy Page and David Coverdale 1993: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRlx12uJqZM
7. Replacement migration: https://www.bitchute.com/video/H9QTL5PMohCb/
8. Reiner’s Corona virus Investigative committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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