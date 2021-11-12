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French Catholic Church inquiry finds 216,000 paedophilia cases between 1950 and 2020 • FRANCE 24 (MIRRORED)
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147 views • November 12, 2021
French Catholic Church inquiry finds 216,000 paedophilia cases between 1950 and 2020 • FRANCE 24 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel FRANCE 24 English at:-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViLdWma-cv4
An #investigation into #sexualAbuse in the French #CatholicChurch has found that an estimated 216,000 children were victims of abuse by clergy since 1950, Jean-March Sauvé, head of the commission that compiled the report, said on Tuesday. FRANCE 24's Peter O'Brien reports.
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViLdWma-cv4
Mirrored from You Tube channel FRANCE 24 English at:-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViLdWma-cv4
An #investigation into #sexualAbuse in the French #CatholicChurch has found that an estimated 216,000 children were victims of abuse by clergy since 1950, Jean-March Sauvé, head of the commission that compiled the report, said on Tuesday. FRANCE 24's Peter O'Brien reports.
🔔 Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YTen
🔴 LIVE - Watch FRANCE 24 English 24/7 here: https://f24.my/YTliveEN
🌍 Read the latest International News and Top Stories: https://www.france24.com/en/
Like us on Facebook: https://f24.my/FBen
Follow us on Twitter: https://f24.my/TWen
Discover the news in pictures on Instagram: https://f24.my/IGen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViLdWma-cv4
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