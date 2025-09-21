BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HOW TO COLLAPSE A COUNTRY EXPLAINED & HOW WE CAN RESIST! WITH EM BURLINGAME & GRAHAM MOORE
CryptoRich
CryptoRich
16 followers
0
69 views • 2 days ago

⇨ SUBSCRIBE HERE: bit.ly/cryptorichodysee


HOW TO COLLAPSE A COUNTRY EXPLAINED & HOW WE CAN RESIST! WITH EM BURLINGAME & GRAHAM MOORE


What causes a nation to collapse from within? In this explosive discussion, Em Burlingame and Graham Moore unpack the forces working to undermine the UK, covering everything from the **Fabian Society, globalism, tax protests, probityco.com, and monarchy politics**, to the dangers of **open borders, immigration policy, censorship, and surveillance.**


We dig into the **English constitution, the role of King Charles and Prince William, and the influence of figures like Sadiq Khan, Keir Starmer, Shabana Mahmood, and Donald Trump.** You’ll also hear why **divide and rule** remains the oldest trick in the book, and how **English nationalism and sovereignty** are resurging as a response.


This conversation is about more than politics, it’s about **resisting tyranny and protecting our freedoms** in the face of globalist control.


🔥 **What you’ll discover in this video:**

* How globalist agendas destabilise nations

* Why the monarchy and constitution still matter

* The dangers of open borders and unchecked power

* How lawful tax protest connects to sovereignty

* How YOU can resist collapse and reclaim independence


👉 **If you value freedom, sovereignty, and truth, make sure to watch until the end.**

👍 Like this video if you support resistance.

📢 Share with others who need to hear this.

🔔 Subscribe for more deep dives on politics, freedom, and financial sovereignty.


\#CryptoRich #CryptoRichBTC #UKPolitics #Globalism #Freedom #CollapseACountry #BTC


I have been vlogging since April 2017. I post most days.


#Bitcoin #Ethereum #Solana #PirateChain #Monero #Cosmos #Osmosis #Veruscoin #Gold #Silver #Money #Cryptocurrency


#Politics #CurrentAffairs #Economics #Macro #Finance #War #USA #UK #EU #Europe #Britain #antiwar #commonlaw

Crypto Rich, Crypto Rich BTC, lawful tax protest, resist globalism, collapse a country, british politics today, english constitution explained, dangers of open borders UK, monarchy and democracy UK, King Charles Prince William politics, Sadiq Khan immigration policies, Keir Starmer MI5 influence, globalism vs sovereignty, english nationalism rising, financial freedom patriots, resist tyranny, UK patriot movement, probityco tax protest, Fabian society history, british monarchy debate, freedom movement UK, divide and rule politics

Keywords
globalismsadiq khanopen borderstrump uk visitsovereigntymi5democracypatriotismprince williamcrypto richfabian societyresist tyrannydivide and rulestarmerking charlesgraham mooreprobitycocrypto rich btcenglish constitutionbritish politicsem burlingameenglish nationalismlawful tax protestshabana mahmoodcollapse a country
