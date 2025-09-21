⇨ SUBSCRIBE HERE: bit.ly/cryptorichodysee





HOW TO COLLAPSE A COUNTRY EXPLAINED & HOW WE CAN RESIST! WITH EM BURLINGAME & GRAHAM MOORE





What causes a nation to collapse from within? In this explosive discussion, Em Burlingame and Graham Moore unpack the forces working to undermine the UK, covering everything from the **Fabian Society, globalism, tax protests, probityco.com, and monarchy politics**, to the dangers of **open borders, immigration policy, censorship, and surveillance.**





We dig into the **English constitution, the role of King Charles and Prince William, and the influence of figures like Sadiq Khan, Keir Starmer, Shabana Mahmood, and Donald Trump.** You’ll also hear why **divide and rule** remains the oldest trick in the book, and how **English nationalism and sovereignty** are resurging as a response.





This conversation is about more than politics, it’s about **resisting tyranny and protecting our freedoms** in the face of globalist control.





🔥 **What you’ll discover in this video:**

* How globalist agendas destabilise nations

* Why the monarchy and constitution still matter

* The dangers of open borders and unchecked power

* How lawful tax protest connects to sovereignty

* How YOU can resist collapse and reclaim independence





If you value freedom, sovereignty, and truth, make sure to watch until the end.











