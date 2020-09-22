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Mary's Sinlessness: A Biblical Documentary
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5 views • September 22, 2020
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https://www.vaticancatholic.com This is a must-see new video. It covers many things people have not heard before. Among numerous other things, this video shows, with an extremely important new argument, how Mary’s sinlessness is actually proven by an epistle of St. Paul and the admissions of Protestants. Among the many issues covered are: Luke 1:28; Ephesians 1:6; the use, meaning and significance of kecharitomene [κεχαριτωμένη], echaritosen [ἐχαρίτωσεν], charitoo [χαριτῶ]; ‘full of grace’; amomous [ἀμώμους]; preservation from sin; Redemption; grace; the meaning and effects of original sin; concupiscence (the ‘fomes peccati’); Old Testament justification; Adam and Eve; regeneration; the teaching of Trent; Mary as the New Eve; Mary as ‘the woman’ of Genesis 3:15; Mary as the New Ark; episkiazo [ἐπισκιάζω]; Mary’s name; the vocative case; the ‘seed of the woman’; ploutos [πλοῦτος]; and much more. This video also contains sections that refute the objections most commonly advanced against Mary’s Immaculate Conception and sinlessness: e.g. from 1 John 1:8 and Romans. This video is a must-see for anyone interested in Christianity, the Catholic faith, Catholic apologetics, salvation, the Bible, the teaching of the New Testament, and the truth.
https://www.mostholyfamilymonastery.com
https://www.vaticancatholic.com This is a must-see new video. It covers many things people have not heard before. Among numerous other things, this video shows, with an extremely important new argument, how Mary’s sinlessness is actually proven by an epistle of St. Paul and the admissions of Protestants. Among the many issues covered are: Luke 1:28; Ephesians 1:6; the use, meaning and significance of kecharitomene [κεχαριτωμένη], echaritosen [ἐχαρίτωσεν], charitoo [χαριτῶ]; ‘full of grace’; amomous [ἀμώμους]; preservation from sin; Redemption; grace; the meaning and effects of original sin; concupiscence (the ‘fomes peccati’); Old Testament justification; Adam and Eve; regeneration; the teaching of Trent; Mary as the New Eve; Mary as ‘the woman’ of Genesis 3:15; Mary as the New Ark; episkiazo [ἐπισκιάζω]; Mary’s name; the vocative case; the ‘seed of the woman’; ploutos [πλοῦτος]; and much more. This video also contains sections that refute the objections most commonly advanced against Mary’s Immaculate Conception and sinlessness: e.g. from 1 John 1:8 and Romans. This video is a must-see for anyone interested in Christianity, the Catholic faith, Catholic apologetics, salvation, the Bible, the teaching of the New Testament, and the truth.
https://www.mostholyfamilymonastery.com
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