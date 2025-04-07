BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stock Market Black Monday + Trump Tariffs -- the Good, Bad + Ugly
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
118 views • 3 weeks ago

The stock market is set for a precipitous fall on Monday, as investors panic over the Trump tariffs. Will the carnage continue, or is there a method to the madness? Is it about interest rates and being able to refinance the debt of the US government at cheaper rates, or is it about bringing manufacturing home to America and leveling the playing field?

wall streetstockstreasuryelon muskinterest ratesvietnamus debtstockblack mondaybear marketmarket meltdownscott bessentreciprocal tariffsdonald trump con tariffs
