Stock Market Black Monday + Trump Tariffs -- the Good, Bad + Ugly

The stock market is set for a precipitous fall on Monday, as investors panic over the Trump tariffs. Will the carnage continue, or is there a method to the madness? Is it about interest rates and being able to refinance the debt of the US government at cheaper rates, or is it about bringing manufacturing home to America and leveling the playing field?