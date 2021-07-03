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"Drive me, rooster!": A violent passenger attacked a taxi driver in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug
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42 views • July 03, 2021
Typical Russian Taxi driver day (c)
In the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (Russia), a taxi passenger attacked the driver while the car was moving, scolded and beat him. After some time she apologize.
What was it?
In the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (Russia), a taxi passenger attacked the driver while the car was moving, scolded and beat him. After some time she apologize.
What was it?
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