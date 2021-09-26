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Biden Just Did Something Dishonorable To 68 War Heroes
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60 views • September 26, 2021
Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reports, Biden leaves Americans stranded in Afghanistan. And on Wednesday he didn’t bother to send a SINGLE REPRESENTATIVE to honor our Korean war heroes or greet the South Korean leader in Hawaii.
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