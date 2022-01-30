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Leaked Email: The ATF Is Planning On Seizing Items Starting Tomorrow🚫
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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754 views • January 30, 2022
I really did plan to take it easy this weekend...after all, WE BLOODY WON!🚚

BUT

That "win" is incidental; we've only made the first steps in this 1912 Christmas quorum moment - let's take this back to 1871; then to 1865...then 1812...and if you keep on poking the bull bitches...well, we've all been begging to use the horns on you bitch ass faggits...and like the thumbnail I selected...

🦄 🐼 😷 💩 💉💊 🏳️‍🌈 ☠️
YOU'RE GUNNA GIT WHAT YOU DESERVE, YOU BLOODY NITWITS🚚
🦄 🐼 😷 💩 💉💊 🏳️‍🌈 ☠️
An internal ATF email has leaked documenting their plans to start seizing lawfully owned property tomorrow...

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