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Leaked Email: The ATF Is Planning On Seizing Items Starting Tomorrow🚫
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754 views • January 30, 2022
I really did plan to take it easy this weekend...after all, WE BLOODY WON!🚚
BUT
That "win" is incidental; we've only made the first steps in this 1912 Christmas quorum moment - let's take this back to 1871; then to 1865...then 1812...and if you keep on poking the bull bitches...well, we've all been begging to use the horns on you bitch ass faggits...and like the thumbnail I selected...
🦄 🐼 😷 💩 💉💊 🏳️🌈 ☠️
YOU'RE GUNNA GIT WHAT YOU DESERVE, YOU BLOODY NITWITS🚚
🦄 🐼 😷 💩 💉💊 🏳️🌈 ☠️
An internal ATF email has leaked documenting their plans to start seizing lawfully owned property tomorrow...
1776 United shirts [including government hoodie]: (use code Mrgunsngear for 20% off): https://mrgunsngear.org/3cr4lXU
Nine Line Apparel shirts: (discount code MRGUNS20): https://glnk.io/nxl/mrgunsngear
Facebook.com/Mrgunsngear
https://t.me/Mrgunsngear
https://parler.com/#/profile/Mrgunsngear
Instagram.com/mrgunsngearchannel
www.twitter.com/mrgunsngear
Email sign up:
Mrgunsngear.com
MRGNG.org
My Amazon store:
https://www.amazon.com/shop/mrgunsngear
My videos on WPSN: https://www.watchwpsn.com/mrgunsngear
To sign up for the Warrior Poet Society Network (code MRGUNS for 10% off): http://mrgunsngear.org/3nSuUJC
GOA's video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcMi4Ukf7s4&;t=0s
Contact your Senators: https://mrgunsngear.org/3cp9ota
Contact your House reps: https://mrgunsngear.org/3pwvXBB
Music Epidemic Sound
Disclaimer: These videos are strictly for educational and entertainment purposes only. Imitation or the use of anything demonstrated in my videos is done AT YOUR OWN RISK. All work on firearms should be carried out by a licensed individual and all state and federal rules apply to such. We (including YouTube) will not be held liable for any injury to yourself or damage to your firearms resulting from attempting anything shown in any our videos. I do not endorse any specific product and this video is not an attempt to sell you a good or service. I am not a gun shop and DO NOT sell or deal in Firearms. Such a practice is heavily regulated and subject to applicable laws. I DO NOT sell parts, magazines, or firearms. These videos are free to watch and if anyone attempts to charge for this video notify us immediately. By viewing or flagging this video you are acknowledging the above.
Fair Use: In the rare instance I include someone else’s footage it is covered in Fair Use for Documentary and Educational purposes with intention of driving commentary and allowing freedom of speech.
Great! This applies to my various channels, as well
BUT
That "win" is incidental; we've only made the first steps in this 1912 Christmas quorum moment - let's take this back to 1871; then to 1865...then 1812...and if you keep on poking the bull bitches...well, we've all been begging to use the horns on you bitch ass faggits...and like the thumbnail I selected...
🦄 🐼 😷 💩 💉💊 🏳️🌈 ☠️
YOU'RE GUNNA GIT WHAT YOU DESERVE, YOU BLOODY NITWITS🚚
🦄 🐼 😷 💩 💉💊 🏳️🌈 ☠️
An internal ATF email has leaked documenting their plans to start seizing lawfully owned property tomorrow...
1776 United shirts [including government hoodie]: (use code Mrgunsngear for 20% off): https://mrgunsngear.org/3cr4lXU
Nine Line Apparel shirts: (discount code MRGUNS20): https://glnk.io/nxl/mrgunsngear
Facebook.com/Mrgunsngear
https://t.me/Mrgunsngear
https://parler.com/#/profile/Mrgunsngear
Instagram.com/mrgunsngearchannel
www.twitter.com/mrgunsngear
Email sign up:
Mrgunsngear.com
MRGNG.org
My Amazon store:
https://www.amazon.com/shop/mrgunsngear
My videos on WPSN: https://www.watchwpsn.com/mrgunsngear
To sign up for the Warrior Poet Society Network (code MRGUNS for 10% off): http://mrgunsngear.org/3nSuUJC
GOA's video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcMi4Ukf7s4&;t=0s
Contact your Senators: https://mrgunsngear.org/3cp9ota
Contact your House reps: https://mrgunsngear.org/3pwvXBB
Music Epidemic Sound
Disclaimer: These videos are strictly for educational and entertainment purposes only. Imitation or the use of anything demonstrated in my videos is done AT YOUR OWN RISK. All work on firearms should be carried out by a licensed individual and all state and federal rules apply to such. We (including YouTube) will not be held liable for any injury to yourself or damage to your firearms resulting from attempting anything shown in any our videos. I do not endorse any specific product and this video is not an attempt to sell you a good or service. I am not a gun shop and DO NOT sell or deal in Firearms. Such a practice is heavily regulated and subject to applicable laws. I DO NOT sell parts, magazines, or firearms. These videos are free to watch and if anyone attempts to charge for this video notify us immediately. By viewing or flagging this video you are acknowledging the above.
Fair Use: In the rare instance I include someone else’s footage it is covered in Fair Use for Documentary and Educational purposes with intention of driving commentary and allowing freedom of speech.
Great! This applies to my various channels, as well
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