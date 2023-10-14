Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 14 October 2023 Bourke St Mall
Part 3 of three videos of the rally, this one covering arriving at Bourke Street Mall, the speeches there and the return up the street to Parliament House. 

freedomrallymelbournespeechesparliament housebourke street mall

