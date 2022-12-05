Open Your Eyes

As Americans it is time for each of us to open our Eyes to what our Government has become and how we as Americans can fight against it. For if we don’t open our eyes up to what this Government is doing we will be lost forever and those who want a Communist Country.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.