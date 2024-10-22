The Satanic History and Origins of Halloween

This video about the history of Samhain which we call or know as "Halloween." It is a pagan holiday that has been around for centuries. The origin in itself was demonic and horrendous. T





The speaker is Joseph "Doc" Marquis who was born and raised in the Illuminati Family, 3rd degree witch and this was a customary practice during his time before coming to Christ in 1979.





Hosea 4:6 KJV

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.





Video courtesy of The Prophecy Club 1996

