EPOCH TV | ‘Cocaine Sharks’ and ‘Feminized Fish’—What’s Going On With Our Water?

‘Cocaine Sharks’ and ‘Feminized Fish’—What’s Going On With Our Water?



News about shark attacks and related topics has been increasing. In New York, a recent series of attacks have led to the creation of shark patrols. Lifeguards are being trained to use drones and other tools to help in the efforts. Scientists have been hard at work studying what is making the sharks become so aggressive. And there’s now a discussion around the possible answer: drugs. Hard drugs—causing what has been termed “cocaine sharks.”

But there’s more to the story. It’s not just hard drugs possibly impacting the sharks. It may tie into a much broader problem of wastewater, and all the chemical drugs that people consume.

