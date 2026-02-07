BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bringing about a Good Climate of Change ~ Turning things around for Good ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
23 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 23 hours ago

In today's discussion we will talk about the rise of malpractice law suits and their verdicts on the sex change operations done to minors and how the president and Robert Kennedy Jr are making head way with passing laws to protect the children. We will also talk about how the real scientist are admitting that global warming is good, and that their real is no global warming, and fake climate change does not bring pandemics. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 462: Climate of Change.


Other references supporting biblical narrative:

- Yoga Sutra

  https://shlokam.org/yogasutra/

- Buddhist texts

  https://www.shambhala.com/topic/foundational-texts/

- Hindu Texts

  https://sacred-texts.com/hin/index.htm

- Islamic Text (Al-Qu'ran)

  https://www.quranproject.org/Quran.pdf

- Cave of Treasures

  https://sacred-texts.com/chr/bct/index.htm

- Book of Bees

  https://sacred-texts.com/chr/bb/index.htm


References:

- e462: Climate of Change

  https://rumble.com/v75cbm4-episode-462-climate-of-change.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipcdcvaccinechangeclimateglobalwarmingcultpharmamedicalsexstudytyrannygenderbigdisinformationofcareanmisinformationmandatemalpracticeinconvenientaffirming
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The prepper&#8217;s lexicon: Why knowing the lingo is a key survival skill

The prepper’s lexicon: Why knowing the lingo is a key survival skill

Zoey Sky
&#8220;Wartime Homefront Essential Skills&#8221; on BrightU: Turning barren land into &#8220;heaven on Earth&#8221; and the future of food

“Wartime Homefront Essential Skills” on BrightU: Turning barren land into “heaven on Earth” and the future of food

Jacob Thomas
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
Prepping 101: The essential guide to crafting your family&#8217;s snowstorm plan

Prepping 101: The essential guide to crafting your family’s snowstorm plan

Zoey Sky
Prepping 101: A year-round blueprint for building confidence and readiness, one month at a time

Prepping 101: A year-round blueprint for building confidence and readiness, one month at a time

Zoey Sky
Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy