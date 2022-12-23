: PIERCING-DYNASTY: NEW-DOCUMENTARY: Russell-Jay: Gould.

: PIERCING-DYNASTY.
[The new companion video to the Last Flag Standing documentary. More closure, more knowledge & more downloads from the Chief in this exclusive film.]
: FEATURING:
: Media-Host/Singer: Winifred: Adams and Postmaster-General: Russell-Jay: Gould.
FILM-[PROMO-INTERVIEW]:
https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/140395/encore-we-the-people-w-commander-and-chief-russell-jaygould
: SOLUTIONS FOR THE CITIZENS OF THE PLANET,
: NEW-CLOSURE/DOWNLOADS,
: POSTMASTERS-WINNING IN THE QUANTUM-GRAMMAR-POSTAL-BANKING-SYSTEMS,
: SAFETY-NETWORKS OF THE POSTMASTER-GENERAL, COMMANDER & CHIEF: SOVEREIGN: Russell-Jay: Gould.
[FILE-SIZE: APROX. 900MB: PLEASE DOWNLOAD AND SHARE ACROSS YOUR PLATFORMS. IF YOU POST THIS FILM ON OTHER CHANNELS DO NOT MAKE ANY ALTERATIONS TO THE FILM. NEVER RUN ADS ON THIS FILM. IF YOU RECEIVE MONEY FOR YOUR SCREENING OF THIS FILM, PLEASE MAKE 50% DONATIONS TO https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RUSSE... AND GIVE FILM CREDIT WITH LINK TO LASTFLAGSTANDING.COM AND PIERCINGDYNASTY.COM.]
: Russell-Jay: Gould.
: Hero of Our Planet: Truth-Wins.
: http://linktr.ee/russelljaygould
: Thanks for the video-sharing.
: Love &: Kindness to the World.
: Russell-Jay: Gould.
: http://www.LastFlagStanding.com .
: music-credit: melodyloops.com.
[ Last-Flag-Standing
Witness for the Win
Russell Jay Gould
Freedom Fighter
Trump
Fake elections
Fake news
Truth
Reality
Courage
2020 elections
War Castles
Crypto
Quantum-Banking ]: Russell-Jay: Gould.
