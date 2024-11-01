BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stefan Passantino
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
Follow
6 months ago

Liz Cheney’s J6 Crimes & Mission To Destroy Any Lawyer Who Dares Represent DJT

* No one has ever gone to prison for the real crimes of January 6th.

* Liz Cheney destroyed a man’s life to cover up her role in the hoax.

* Here’s what really happened.

* Stefan Passantino is a Principal Attorney at the law firm Elections LLC — and former Head Ethics Deputy Counsel in President Trump’s Office of White House Counsel.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 1 November 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-stef-passantino

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1852419330061021314

cnnfalse flaghoaxcover-upintimidationtucker carlsondonald trumpconspiracyliz cheneycoupkamala harrisinside jobdestruction of evidenceset-upentrapmentjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6insurrection dayfedsurrectionj6 committeecassidy hutchinsonstefan passantinomanufactured narrative
