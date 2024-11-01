© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liz Cheney’s J6 Crimes & Mission To Destroy Any Lawyer Who Dares Represent DJT
* No one has ever gone to prison for the real crimes of January 6th.
* Liz Cheney destroyed a man’s life to cover up her role in the hoax.
* Here’s what really happened.
* Stefan Passantino is a Principal Attorney at the law firm Elections LLC — and former Head Ethics Deputy Counsel in President Trump’s Office of White House Counsel.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 1 November 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-stef-passantino
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1852419330061021314