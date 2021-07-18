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CNN Attack The Foolish "Texas Democrats"
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120 views • July 18, 2021
It's amazing how fast CNN will turn on their brethren. The Democrats. When they (Democrats) go against their (CNN's) agenda. The "Biden Democrats" (CNN). They want to "carve out" a part of the filibuster, so it can pass their (CNN) "Voting Bill". The "Texas Democrats" want to remove the entire filibuster. However if the "Texas Democrats" did that. The Republicans could propose a "voting bill" soon after. Using the same method.
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