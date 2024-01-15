Joe Biden not 'faring well' in recent polls

Sky News host James Macpherson says Joe Biden is not faring well in the polls.
With 28 per cent of Americans reckon he doesn’t have enough mental capacity to be president.
It comes ahead as voters in Iowa will be the first in the nation to cast ballots in deciding who should be the Republican nominee for president at this year’s election.
Former President Donald Trump has hit new highs in his polling lead over his opponents, with a recent poll showing his support among Republican-aligned voters at more than 70 per cent.
His closest rivals, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, have a satisfaction rating of 61 and 48 per cent respectively.
