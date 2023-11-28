The Believers at Thessalonica are alive and well today!

2Thess lesson #17; The Apostle Paul had to come back in with a second letter to the Thessalonians because they were accepting false teaching revolving around Eschatology. The end time events can be confusing and cause doubt and fear even for Christians who claim to understand their Bible.
