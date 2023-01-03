Misinformation from the FDA & CDC about the vaccine is causing injury & death, says James Thorp, MD

“It’s misinformation from the CDC, the FDA, the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine… It’s misinformation from those organizations that is causing a lot of death and injury in… women of reproductive age, in pregnant women, and in pre-born babies. It’s got to stop… now," says James Thorp, MD.
The full 1:52 hour video on Steve Kirsch's "Vaccine Safety Research Foundation" Rumble channel is posted here: https://rumble.com/v22228s-full-episode-60-covid-cover-up.html
Source @Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.