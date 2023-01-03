Create New Account
Misinformation from the FDA & CDC about the vaccine is causing injury & death, says James Thorp, MD
The Prisoner
“It’s misinformation from the CDC, the FDA, the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine… It’s misinformation from those organizations that is causing a lot of death and injury in… women of reproductive age, in pregnant women, and in pre-born babies. It’s got to stop… now," says James Thorp, MD.

The full 1:52 hour video on Steve Kirsch's "Vaccine Safety Research Foundation" Rumble channel is posted here: https://rumble.com/v22228s-full-episode-60-covid-cover-up.html


Source @Larry Hobbs, Fat News

