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Dr. Vladimir Zelenko & Corte Rabínica de Israel
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622 views • August 23, 2021
El Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, médico internista con clínica en Monroe, Nueva York, que ha tratado a cientos, si no miles, de pacientes con COVID, e incluso ha tratado al ex-presidente de EE. UU., Donald J. Trump, ofrece una videoconferencia de información sobre COVID a la Corte Rabínica de Israel el 5 de Agosto de este año.
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